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Kinoafisha Films Petrushka Petrushka, 2026 Screening times in Astana 21 April 2026

Petrushka Showtimes – 21 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Petrushka? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
12:00 from 1800 ₸ 15:45 from 2000 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
12:00 from 1800 ₸ 15:45 from 2000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:20 from 1500 ₸ 14:00 from 2200 ₸
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