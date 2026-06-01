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The Backrooms
The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Astana
8 June 2026
The Backrooms Showtimes – 8 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
20:15
from 30000 ₸
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