Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back, 2025 Screening times in Astana 4 November 2025

Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back Showtimes – 4 November 2025 Screenings in Astana

Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
15:30 from 2000 ₸ 17:20 from 2000 ₸ 19:30 from 2200 ₸ 21:20 from 2200 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
15:30 from 2000 ₸ 17:20 from 2000 ₸ 19:30 from 2200 ₸ 21:20 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
15:15 from 1900 ₸ 18:45 from 2500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:30 from 1400 ₸ 17:25 from 1900 ₸ 19:15 from 2500 ₸
