Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back, 2025 Screening times in Astana
31 October 2025
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back Showtimes – 31 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
30
Tomorrow
31
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:50
from 2900 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:30
from 1900 ₸
17:25
from 2900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree