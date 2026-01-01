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Kinoafisha Films Protector Protector, 2025 Screening times in Astana 2 May 2026

Protector Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
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Today 1 Tomorrow 2 Sun 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
12:55 from 2000 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
12:55 from 2000 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
22:10 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
00:20 from 3500 ₸ 16:25 from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
00:15 from 10000 ₸
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