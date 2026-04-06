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Kinoafisha Films The Secret Agent The Secret Agent, 2025 Screening times in Astana 7 April 2026

The Secret Agent Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
22:30 from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
19:50 from 3000 ₸
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