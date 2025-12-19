Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Yolki 12 Yolki 12, 2025 Screening times in Astana 21 December 2025

Yolki 12 Showtimes – 21 December 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Sun 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Yolki 12? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
18:30 from 2400 ₸ 20:55 from 2400 ₸ 21:55 from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
18:30 from 2400 ₸ 20:55 from 2400 ₸ 21:55 from 2400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:25 from 2000 ₸ 17:35 from 3200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
00:40 from 3500 ₸ 10:45 from 2000 ₸ 12:40 from 2400 ₸ 17:00 from 3000 ₸ 22:40 from 3800 ₸ 00:40 from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
19:35 from 10000 ₸ 21:45 from 3200 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deep Sea
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Fackham Hall
Fackham Hall
2025, Great Britain, Comedy
Eternity
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more