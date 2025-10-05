Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Goat
Goat, 2025 Screening times in Astana
5 October 2025
Goat Showtimes – 5 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
All about film
Today
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Goat?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
11:20
from 2000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
14:05
from 10000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree