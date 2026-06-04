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Kinoafisha Films God Loves the Green Bay Packers God Loves the Green Bay Packers, 2025 Screening times in Astana 5 June 2026

God Loves the Green Bay Packers Showtimes – 5 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 4 Tomorrow 5
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
15:50 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
13:20 from 1800 ₸ 16:10 from 2200 ₸
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