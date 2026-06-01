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God Loves the Green Bay Packers
God Loves the Green Bay Packers, 2025 Screening times in Astana
2 June 2026
God Loves the Green Bay Packers Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
20:10
from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
16:30
from 2200 ₸
21:00
from 3000 ₸
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