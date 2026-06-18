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Lake George
Lake George, 2024 Screening times in Astana
Lake George, 2024 Screening times in Astana
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How do I book tickets for Lake George?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:15
from 4000 ₸
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