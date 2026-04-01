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Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Astana
17 April 2026
Lee Cronin's The Mummy Showtimes – 17 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
15:40
from 30000 ₸
23:45
from 30000 ₸
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