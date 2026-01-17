Menu
Kinoafisha Films Dobryy doktor Dobryy doktor, 2026 Screening times in Astana 18 January 2026

Dobryy doktor Showtimes – 18 January 2026 Screenings in Astana

Today 17 Tomorrow 18
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
19:30 from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
19:30 from 2400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:20 from 2000 ₸
