Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Dobryy doktor Dobryy doktor, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Dobryy doktor, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 8 Tomorrow 9
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Dobryy doktor? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:25 from 2000 ₸ 18:15 from 3800 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more