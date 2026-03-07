Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
El talento
El talento, 2025 Screening times in Astana
9 March 2026
El talento Showtimes – 9 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
All about film
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Mon
9
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for El talento?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
17:40
from 10000 ₸
23:55
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree