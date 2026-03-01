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Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come, 2026 Screening times in Astana
31 March 2026
Ready or Not: Here I Come Showtimes – 31 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
15:15
from 30000 ₸
18:00
from 30000 ₸
22:10
from 30000 ₸
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