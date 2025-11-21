Menu
Films
Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg)
Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg), 2025 Screening times in Astana
21 November 2025
Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg) Showtimes – 21 November 2025 Screenings in Astana
All about animated film
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:35
from 1700 ₸
16:15
from 1900 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
14:50
from 1900 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
12:50
from 2600 ₸
