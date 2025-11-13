Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg) Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg), 2025 Screening times in Astana

Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg), 2025 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg)? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
16:10 from 2900 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Traumatika
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more