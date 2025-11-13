Menu
Films
Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg)
Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg), 2025 Screening times in Astana
Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg), 2025 Screening times in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Today
13
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg)?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
16:10
from 2900 ₸
