Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Qiyal
Qiyal, 2024 Screening times in Astana
1 February 2026
Qiyal Showtimes – 1 February 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
31
Tomorrow
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Qiyal?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
12:40
from 2000 ₸
14:00
from 2000 ₸
16:35
from 2200 ₸
21:50
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
14:05
from 3000 ₸
18:05
from 3800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
13:45
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 3200 ₸
00:10
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:30
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree