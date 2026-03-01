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Sin cobertura
Sin cobertura, 2025 Screening times in Astana
22 March 2026
Sin cobertura Showtimes – 22 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
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22
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:55
from 2600 ₸
19:45
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
11:00
from 2600 ₸
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