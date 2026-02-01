Menu
Films
Levsha
Levsha, 2026 Screening times in Astana
15 February 2026
15 February 2026
Levsha Showtimes – 15 February 2026 Screenings in Astana
About
Tomorrow
15
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
12:40
from 2000 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
12:40
from 2000 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:35
from 2000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:25
from 2000 ₸
14:30
from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:40
from 2600 ₸
