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Banff Mountain Film Festival
Banff Mountain Film Festival, 2024 Screening times in Astana
14 April 2026
Banff Mountain Film Festival Showtimes – 14 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Tue
14
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EN
Group Screenings
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, EN
20:00
from 4000 ₸
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