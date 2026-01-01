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Kinoafisha Films Banff Mountain Film Festival Banff Mountain Film Festival, 2024 Screening times in Astana 14 April 2026

Banff Mountain Film Festival Showtimes – 14 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tue 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Banff Mountain Film Festival? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, EN
20:00 from 4000 ₸
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