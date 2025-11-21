Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Masha i Medvedi Masha i Medvedi, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Masha i Medvedi, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 21 Tomorrow 22 Sun 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Masha i Medvedi? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Aru Cinema g. Astana, ul. Zhansugurova, 8/1, TRTs «Arujan», 3 etazh
2D
17:15 from 2800 ₸
Dostar Cinema g. Astana, prospekt Nұrғisa Tіlendiev, zdanie 12
2D, RU
17:15 from 2600 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Masha i Medvedi
Masha i Medvedi
2025, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Family
The Incredible Shrinking Man
The Incredible Shrinking Man
2025, France / Belgium / USA, Adventure, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more