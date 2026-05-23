Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zhdun 2 Zhdun 2, 2026 Screening times in Astana 24 May 2026

Zhdun 2 Showtimes – 24 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 23 Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zhdun 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:40 from 2000 ₸ 10:50 from 2000 ₸ 16:05 from 2200 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qamau
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Өч-2: Карындаш
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Homecam
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more