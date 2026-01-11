Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Housemaid
The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in Astana
21 January 2026
The Housemaid Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Tue
13
Wed
14
Thu
15
Fri
16
Sat
17
Sun
18
Mon
19
Tue
20
Wed
21
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Housemaid?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
10:00
from 30000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree