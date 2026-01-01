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Kinoafisha Films The Odyssey The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Astana 23 July 2026

The Odyssey Showtimes – 23 July 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Thu 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Odyssey? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
17:10 from 3000 ₸ 20:30 from 3400 ₸ 23:50 from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, IMAX, RU
10:10 from 4000 ₸ 13:30 from 4000 ₸ 16:50 from 4500 ₸ 20:10 from 5000 ₸ 23:30 from 5000 ₸
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