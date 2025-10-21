Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Roofman Roofman, 2025 Screening times in Astana 21 October 2025

Roofman Showtimes – 21 October 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Roofman? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:50 from 1700 ₸ 16:30 from 1900 ₸ 22:30 from 2500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
12:25 from 1700 ₸ 14:50 from 1900 ₸ 16:50 from 1900 ₸ 20:50 from 2500 ₸ 22:45 from 2500 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more