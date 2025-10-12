Menu
Films
Roofman
Roofman, 2025 Screening times in Astana
12 October 2025
Roofman Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:10
from 2300 ₸
19:35
from 3500 ₸
20:45
from 3500 ₸
00:10
from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
11:00
from 1900 ₸
13:35
from 2300 ₸
14:30
from 2900 ₸
17:30
from 2900 ₸
19:40
from 3500 ₸
20:35
from 12000 ₸
23:20
from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
11:10
from 10000 ₸
18:05
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
