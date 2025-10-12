Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films My Grandfather's Rules for Men My Grandfather's Rules for Men, 2025 Screening times in Astana 12 October 2025

My Grandfather's Rules for Men Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 10 Tomorrow 11 Sun 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for My Grandfather's Rules for Men? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
18:50 from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
18:50 from 2400 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more