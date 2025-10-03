Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films My Grandfather's Rules for Men My Grandfather's Rules for Men, 2025 Screening times in Astana 3 October 2025

My Grandfather's Rules for Men Showtimes – 3 October 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 3 Tomorrow 4 Sun 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for My Grandfather's Rules for Men? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
20:50 from 3500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
The Problem with People
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more