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Hoppers
Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Astana
10 April 2026
Hoppers Showtimes – 10 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:30
from 1700 ₸
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