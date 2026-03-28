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Hoppers
Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Astana
29 March 2026
Hoppers Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
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How do I book tickets for Hoppers?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:55
from 2000 ₸
13:05
from 2000 ₸
15:15
from 2200 ₸
17:25
from 2200 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
10:55
from 2000 ₸
13:05
from 2000 ₸
15:15
from 2200 ₸
17:25
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:30
from 2000 ₸
13:25
from 2400 ₸
17:15
from 3200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
12:25
from 2400 ₸
15:00
from 3000 ₸
17:20
from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
13:00
from 2800 ₸
2D, RU
10:45
from 2600 ₸
11:15
from 10000 ₸
15:15
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
12:20
from 2600 ₸
13:00
from 2600 ₸
14:30
from 3000 ₸
15:10
from 3000 ₸
15:30
from 3000 ₸
16:10
from 3000 ₸
16:40
from 3000 ₸
17:30
from 3000 ₸
17:40
from 3000 ₸
18:30
from 3000 ₸
18:50
from 3400 ₸
19:50
from 3400 ₸
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