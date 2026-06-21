Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Astana 27 June 2026

Disclosure Day Showtimes – 27 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 21 Tomorrow 22 Tue 23 Wed 24 Thu 25 Fri 26 Sat 27 Sun 28 Mon 29 Tue 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Disclosure Day? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
20:30 from 30000 ₸ 23:15 from 30000 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more