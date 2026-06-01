Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Pressure Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Astana 20 June 2026

Pressure Showtimes – 20 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Thu 18 Fri 19 Sat 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Pressure? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
13:10 from 30000 ₸ 20:10 from 30000 ₸ 22:00 from 30000 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Кассандра
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more