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Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Astana 15 May 2026

Gruzovichki Showtimes – 15 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Gruzovichki? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
12:15 from 1700 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:15 from 2600 ₸
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