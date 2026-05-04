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Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Astana
5 May 2026
Gruzovichki Showtimes – 5 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:15
from 1800 ₸
11:55
from 1800 ₸
14:20
from 1800 ₸
15:45
from 2000 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:20
from 1500 ₸
15:00
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:20
from 1500 ₸
12:25
from 1800 ₸
13:05
from 1800 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:40
from 1700 ₸
14:20
from 1700 ₸
15:20
from 1700 ₸
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