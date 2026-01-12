Menu
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino, 2026 Screening times in Astana
13 January 2026
Prostokvashino Showtimes – 13 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:20
from 1500 ₸
19:40
from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:50
from 1500 ₸
16:10
from 2200 ₸
20:25
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
