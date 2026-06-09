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Kinoafisha Films Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Astana 9 June 2026

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Showtimes – 9 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 8 Tomorrow 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:05 from 1700 ₸ 17:40 from 1700 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
12:05 from 1700 ₸ 18:00 from 10000 ₸ 20:15 from 1700 ₸
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