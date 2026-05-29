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Kinoafisha Films Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Astana 1 June 2026

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Showtimes – 1 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Grand Cinema g. Astana, ul. Ahmet Baytursynuly, 34
2D
11:15 from 1700 ₸ 13:15 from 2000 ₸ 15:20 from 2000 ₸
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