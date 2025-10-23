Menu
Films
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, 2025 Screening times in Astana
23 October 2025
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Showtimes – 23 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
How do I book tickets for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Asia Park (Astana)
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, RU
16:00
from 3000 ₸
20:35
from 5000 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
19:45
from 25000 ₸
21:55
from 25000 ₸
