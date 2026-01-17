Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Eternity
Eternity, 2025 Screening times in Astana
18 January 2026
Eternity Showtimes – 18 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Eternity?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
21:05
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
