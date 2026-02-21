Menu
Films
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane, 2026 Screening times in Astana
22 February 2026
Skazka o tsare Saltane Showtimes – 22 February 2026 Screenings in Astana
How do I book tickets for Skazka o tsare Saltane?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:10
from 2000 ₸
11:15
from 2000 ₸
13:25
from 2000 ₸
15:35
from 2200 ₸
17:40
from 2200 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
10:10
from 2000 ₸
11:15
from 2000 ₸
13:25
from 2000 ₸
15:35
from 2200 ₸
17:40
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:45
from 2000 ₸
14:05
from 3200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
11:20
from 2000 ₸
13:45
from 2400 ₸
20:50
from 3800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:20
from 10000 ₸
12:15
from 2600 ₸
