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Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2, 2026 Screening times in Astana
29 March 2026
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
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Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:10
from 2000 ₸
13:40
from 2000 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
10:10
from 2000 ₸
13:40
from 2000 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:30
from 2000 ₸
12:35
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:25
from 2000 ₸
12:50
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14:20
from 3000 ₸
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