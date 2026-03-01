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Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2, 2026 Screening times in Astana
20 March 2026
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 Showtimes – 20 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:20
from 2000 ₸
12:15
from 2400 ₸
15:15
from 3200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:40
from 2000 ₸
12:35
from 2400 ₸
15:25
from 3000 ₸
16:20
from 3000 ₸
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