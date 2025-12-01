Menu
Films
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom, 2025 Screening times in Astana
30 December 2025
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom Showtimes – 30 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
13:00
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:20
from 2000 ₸
12:00
from 2400 ₸
14:45
from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:05
from 1500 ₸
15:15
from 1500 ₸
