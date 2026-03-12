Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
K sebe nezhno
K sebe nezhno, 2026 Screening times in Astana
13 March 2026
K sebe nezhno Showtimes – 13 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for K sebe nezhno?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
12:25
from 1800 ₸
14:15
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree