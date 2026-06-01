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Kholop 3
Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Astana
28 June 2026
Kholop 3 Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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28
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
11:05
from 2000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:25
from 2000 ₸
14:15
from 3000 ₸
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