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Kinoafisha Films In the Grey In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Astana 23 June 2026

In the Grey Showtimes – 23 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
11:20 from 30000 ₸
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