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In the Grey
In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Astana
29 May 2026
In the Grey Showtimes – 29 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
13:20
from 2400 ₸
15:15
from 3200 ₸
18:25
from 4000 ₸
23:20
from 3600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:35
from 2000 ₸
15:00
from 3000 ₸
17:25
from 3000 ₸
19:20
from 3800 ₸
20:50
from 12000 ₸
22:35
from 3800 ₸
00:05
from 3500 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
14:25
from 30000 ₸
16:20
from 30000 ₸
18:20
from 30000 ₸
20:15
from 30000 ₸
22:05
from 30000 ₸
00:00
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