Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Deep Sea
Deep Sea, 2023 Screening times in Astana
24 December 2025
Deep Sea Showtimes – 24 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
All about animated film
Today
23
Tomorrow
24
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Deep Sea?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:30
from 1500 ₸
13:05
from 1800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:20
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Fackham Hall
2025, Great Britain, Comedy
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
A Gilded Game
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree